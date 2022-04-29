Psy Teams Up With BTS’ Suga for Dance Floor-Ready ‘That That’

Get ready to boogie. In celebration of Psy‘s brand new album, Psy 9th, the “Gangnam Style” singer introduced his new musical era on Thursday (April 28) with a glittery, cowboy-themed music video for “That That,” featuring BTS‘ Suga.

“That that, I like that/ That that, I like that baby/ It’s like that,” Psy sings in the wildly catchy chorus, as the K-pop superstars take over the video in a series of flashy old West outfits. In addition to pulling off some impressive choreography, the pair pose inside a saloon and take a spin in a car to complete the cowboy fantasy.

Psy revealed earlier this week that Suga produced “That That,” though it was not clear that he would also actually appear in the video. Suga explained in an accompanying 30-second promo clip that even he didn’t know he would end up featuring on the song. “To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab with, it’s because I’m not usually the type to meet up with collaborators in person,” Suga explained. “But [Psy] he wanted to see me in person.”

Psy added that at first they met because Suga wanted to produce his music, but then “he ended up featuring on the track.”

Psy 9th also includes a number of other star-studded collaborations, including a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora‘s 1984 single “When the Rain Begins to Fall” with Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO, as well as “Happier” with K-pop singer-songwriter Crush.

Listen to “That That,” and watch the music video below.