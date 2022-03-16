Third Man Records to Release Unheard 1986 Prince Album ‘Camille’: Report

An album Prince recorded under his feminine alter ego, Camille, will finally see the light of day thanks to Third Man Records. According to Mojo, Third Man co-founder Ben Blackwell promised, “we’re finally going to put it out… Prince’s people agreed, almost too easy.” The magazine reported that the album was written and recorded by the late music polymath under his XX chromosome second self and made it to the test pressing stage, but a finished album was never made or released.

Explore Explore Prince See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

And while all 8 of the songs on the collection were eventually released on other albums, they’ve never been heard together in the original form that Prince intended. Given the timeline, the album was seemingly recorded someone between 1986’s Parade and 1987’s Sign O’ the Times. Among the songs that ended up on the latter (between the original and a 2020 remastered version) were “Housequake,” “Strange Relationship,” “Shockadelica,” “Rebirth of the Flesh” and “If I Was Your Girlfriend.”

Meanwhile, “Feel U Up” was a b-side to “Partyman,” which appeared on his 1989 Batman soundtrack album (and on the 1993 The Hits/The B-Sides collection), while “Good Love” showed up on the soundtrack to the 1988 Michael J. Fox drama Bright Lights, Big City and “Rockhard in a Funky Place” found a home on 1994’s The Black Album.

Since Prince’s death at age 57 in April 2016 following an accidental overdose of fentanyl, the late singer’s estate has released a series of posthumous albums, including the 2016 greatest hits album, 4Ever, a deluxe version of his iconic Purple Rain soundtrack, 2018’s Piano and a Microphone, 2019’s Originals, and, last year, the first full previously unreleased album, Welcome 2 America. Spokespeople for Third Man and the Prince Estate could not be reached for additional comment at press time.

Track list for Camille:

“Rebirth Of The Flesh”

“Housequake”

“Strange Relationship”

“Feel U Up”

“Shockadelica”

“Good Love”

“If I Was Your Girlfriend”

“Rockhard In A Funky Place”