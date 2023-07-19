Post Malone Stops Traffic in Times Square to Deliver Surprise Performance at Newly-Built TSX Stage

If you were hanging around Times Square Tuesday afternoon (July 18) as a tourist, or passerby, chances are you didn’t have Post Malone performing in the middle of New York City on your 2023 bingo card. That’s what happened when the Grammy-nominated superstar became the first artist to ever perform at the TSX stage, nestled in the bustling streets of Midtown.

Times Square anxiously buzzed with anticipation as pedestrians swarmed the perimeter amid a high police presence and a mysterious countdown ticker plastered onto the side of a building. Some fans walked by unbothered, thinking it was just another hectic day in the city, while others were intrigued by what would happen next.

At roughly 5:30 p.m., Posty sauntered onto the TSX stage, which sat behind an 18,000-square-foot billboard. Walking through the LED doors, Malone, with his guitar in tow, beamed radiantly at the crowd below his feet before launching into his first song, his new single, “Overdrive.” Serenading the public, the sounds of his guitar crackled through the speaker, halting traffic and causing people to stop and see his rock-laden efforts.

“I’m so happy the rain cleared up so we can hang out, ladies and gentlemen,” Malone told the thousands of New York residents crowded around the stage. “I just wanted to say to everybody who came to hang out I’m so grateful and so very honored to be kicking this off. This is the coolest venue in the f–king universe. I’m super nervous and super happy you guys came out.”

The gracious Malone kept the party going as he segued into his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Circles.” Donning a sleeveless white tee and black jeans, Malone had fans swooning over the love-drunk anthem as it rang through the city for blocks. Though Malone sang his chart-topping hit with unwavering conviction, he copped to his anxiety about being the first performer to grace the newly-built TSX Stage.

“I’m the first guy to do this, and I was super terrified because I know everyone has a busy day and a busy schedule,” admitted Malone with his newly-released signature 32-ounce Raising Cane’s cup in hand. “I have a new album coming out later this month and I’m super excited to play you something off the new record that hasn’t been released yet. Hopefully, I don’t f–k it up.”

As promised, Malone guided fans through his unreleased record “Enough Is Enough,” which will reside on his forthcoming album Austin, set to drop July 28. Abandoning his guitar, Malone clutched his mic and entered storytelling mode, singing: “Long nights in the city scene/ They said I, won’t pick fights that I won’t ever win/ I got a, bad b—h that would bring her friends/ But when I’m with you, it feels like I’m living again.” Malone’s pop-rock sensibilities shined as his drunken tales enticed the crowd, who yearned for more.

Malone didn’t shy away from the classics during his 18-minute set, as he also dialed up hits such as “Sunflower” and “Congratulations.” The ground shook as fans joyously got into it, partying with the self-proclaimed “Rockstar.” After each of his songs, Malone paused and formed a hand-shaped heart to show his admiration for the zealous fans.

“I love you, New York City,” said Malone before sending his final heart. “Thank you so much for hanging out with me tonight. I hope y’all have a great day. Stay safe, keep spreading love, keep being your beautiful selves, and keep kicking ass, ladies and gentlemen.”

Last month, Malone revealed the track list for his upcoming 17-track Austin album, which is due out on July 28.