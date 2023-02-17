P!nk Unveils Ninth Album ‘Trustfall’: Stream It Now

It’s a trustfall, baby! P!nk released her new album Trustfall on Friday (Feb. 17) via RCA Records.

The studio effort is the pop veteran’s first follow-up to her 2021 live compilation All I Know So Far: Setlist, and was preceded by roller-skate-ready lead single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” the anthemic title track and heaven-sent ballad “When I Get There,” which is dedicated to her late father. The album also contains collaborations with The Lumineers (“Long Way to Go”), First Aid Kit (“Kids in Love”) and Chris Stapleton (closer “Just Say I’m Sorry”).

Ahead of the release, P!nk sat down with Billboard for an exclusive chat about how the album came together and explained the significance of its title.

“It was so easy to name the record,” she said. “I feel like getting out of bed, and getting dressed, and dropping your kids off at school, and being in a relationship, and parenting, and participating in elections — it requires a lot of trust. And most of the time, we feel like we’re falling backwards, and we don’t know where the ground is.”

The singer also offered her unfiltered thoughts on the rise of TikTok and its effect on pop music, adding, “Things have changed, and that’s not what I do,” she said of the popular social platform. “And I’m okay with that. The people that have been coming to my shows, we’ve grown up together. I’m a pop fan. I like The Beatles, I like doo-wop music, I like Broadway. I come from a different thing, and I’ve got to be true to me.”

This July, P!nk will embark on her Summer Carnival 2023 stadium tour in support of the album with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Stream P!nk’s Trustfall in full below.