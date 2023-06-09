PinkPantheress Takes Flight With ‘Angel’ From ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack: Stream It Now

PinkPantheress is like the proverbial riddle wrapped up in an enigma, only considerably more interesting.

The singer, songwriter and producer rose to prominence by releasing song demos on TikTok, she keeps her real identify a mystery and mostly dodges the spotlight.

But her talent for creating music with her own stamp has the music world collectively salivating.

PinkPantheress dropped debut mixtape To Hell With It dropped in 2021, cracking the U.K. top 20.

Then, her promise was rewarded with the BBC Sound of 2022, an annual poll of music critics and industry figures that has previously be won by the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and Haim.

Her viral-turned-radio hit “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” with Ice Spice recently went to No. 1 on the Rhythmic Airplay Chart and impacted the Billboard Hot 100.

The Brit spreads her wings with “Angel,” the latest release from the forthcoming Barbie soundtrack.

It’s a sweet pop production with strings for hooks, an infectious beat and Autotuned vocals.

On it, she sings” Jonny my baby/ Did it always have to end this way/ Cos one day/ One day my baby just went away.”

Barbie The Album is due out July 21, and features the previously-released Karol G number “Watati” featuring Aldo Ranks, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” new at No. 20 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Among the confirmed artists on the film’s Mark Ronson-executive produced soundtrack are Charli XCX, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, FIFTY FIFTY, Dominic Fike, GAYLE, Ava Max, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid LAROI and more.

Stream “Angel” and check out the tracklist for Barbie The Album below.

“Barbie The Album” tracklist: