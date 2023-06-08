P!nk’s Daughter Willow Joins Her Onstage for ‘Cover Me in Sunshine’ Performance

P!nk kicked off her fun-filled Summer Carnival tour at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, on Wednesday (June 7), and she surprised the audience with a performance of “Cover Me in Sunshine” with her 12-year-old daughter Willow.

In a video the singer retweeted from the show, Willow shows off the impressive vocal ability she got from her mom as she belted the second verse. The duo released the song back in 2021 in the height of COVID-19. “This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher,” P!nk said in a statement at the time. “Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too.”

After the show, P!nk also expressed her gratitude on Twitter, writing, “BOLTON!!!!! G-ddarn we have fun, don’t we? Tour kick off was INSANE and I am counting the seconds until we go for ROUND TWO TONIGHT. it feels so good to be back together.”

Following her trek across the U.K. and Europe, the “Just Give Me a Reason” superstar will bring her tour across the pond to North America. The Live Nation-produced Summer Carnival tour will kick off its North American run on July 24 in Toronto at the Roger Centre and hit Cincinnati, Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, San Antonio, San Diego and Los Angeles before wrapping up on Oct. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Watch P!nk sing “Cover Me in Sunshine” with Willow below.