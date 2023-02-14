P!nk Pays Tearful Tribute to Her Late Dad on Emotional Preview of ‘When I Get There’

Valentine’s Day is the time to tell the ones you love how you feel about them. But it’s also a day to remember the people in your heart who you can’t share a box of chocolates with anymore. That seemed to be the mood P!nk was in on Tuesday morning (Feb. 14) when she shared a snippet of a moving ballad from her upcoming Trustfall album dedicated to her late father, Jim Moore, who passed away in 2021.

“Sometimes love leaves us too soon. On Valentine’s Day – I cherish the love I have that I can touch – and the love I have in my heart for those who have gone on to the next adventure,” she wrote alongside a 30-second video preview of the song “When I Get There.”

“This one’s for you, Daddy Sir,” she added, using her affectionate nickname for the Vietnam veteran who provides voiceover for the clip. “I thought it would be nice if you had some memories of how it all began and where you all came from,” Moore says over images of P!nk hugging her dad, as well as a montage of school pictures of the singer from childhood through her teen years and film of her parent’s wedding.

“It’ll always be so important to all of us,” Moore says before revealing footage of the singer on her first birthday as the song’s majestic piano bed swells up. “I think of you when I think about forever,” P!nk sings amid a montage of video of her and her dad together. “I hear a joke, and I know you would’a told it better/ I think of you out of the blue.”

P!nk recently revealed the dance-heavy video for the album’s title track; Trustfall is due out on Friday (Feb. 17) via RCA Records. In addition to the singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and the title track, the Lumineers lend a hand on “Long Way to Go,” First Aid Kit join her on “Kids in Love” and Stapleton helps to close things out with final track “Just Say I’m Sorry.”

The high-flying singer has also announced the dates for her massive 21-city “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour featuring Brandi Carlile, as well as new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado on select dates and Grouplove and KidCutUp on all the shows.

Check out P!nk’s “When I Get There” preview below.