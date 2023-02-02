P!nk Reveals ‘Trustfall’ Tracklist, Featuring First Aid Kit, Lumineers and Chris Stapleton

P!nk is bringing some friends along on her upcoming ninth album, Trustfall. On Wednesday (Feb. 1) the singer excitedly revealed the tracklist for the 13-song collection, which she said will feature guest spots from First Aid Kit, The Lumineers and Chris Stapleton.

“I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song! I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record,” she tweeted. According to the run-down she shared, in addition to the singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and the title track, the Lumineers lend a hand on “Long Way to Go,” First Aid Kit join her on “Kids in Love” and Stapleton helps to close things out with final track “Just Say I’m Sorry.”

A number of arenas around the U.S. got in on the tracklist news by posting images of the album cover, as well as a 1-888-262-PINK hotline that features the singer teasing “another announcement” on the day of the album’s release. Though she doesn’t offer any hints, P!nk does encourage fans to “stay tuned.”

Last week, P!nk dropped the dramatic video for the title track, a dance-heavy clip that leans into the song’s lyrics about matching fear with hope. P!nk has also announced the dates for her massive 21-city “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour featuring Brandi Carlile and new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado on select dates and Grouplove and KidCutUp on all the shows.

Check out P!nk’s tweets below.

I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song! I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record 💞 #TRUSTFALL out Fri Feb 17!https://t.co/sw9ZmKxEV7 pic.twitter.com/bor5nPV7pL — P!nk (@Pink) February 2, 2023

San Francisco, we’ve got a surprise for you! @chrisstapleton and @pink have paired up for their song “Just Say I’m Sorry” from her new album #TRUSTFALL, out 2/17! Call 1-888-262-PINK for more news coming soon! pic.twitter.com/AqUBseBqFC — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) February 2, 2023

When @Pink asks you to help her reveal her album tracklist…you say YES! Don't miss "Hate Me" from her brand new album TRUSTFALL, out 2/17! Call 1-888-262-PINK for a little message from @Pink herself! pic.twitter.com/BvijMesjdI — KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) February 1, 2023

Been dreaming about this collab 🙏 @chrisstapleton and @pink have paired up for their song "Just Say I'm Sorry" from her new album #TRUSTFALL, out 2/17! Call 1-888-262-PINK for big news updates! pic.twitter.com/kofR5NUOml — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) February 2, 2023

“Our Song” is our personal favorite track from @pink’s album TRUSTFALL! Can’t wait for everyone to hear it on 2/17 😉 Call 1-888-262-PINK for more news coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ELVgECFZCI — Tacoma Dome (@TacomaDome) February 1, 2023

Hey Denver! Stop by Ball Arena for a special message from @Pink 👀 Her new song "Feel Something" is on her upcoming album TRUSTFALL, available 2/17! Call 1-888-262-PINK for more big news! pic.twitter.com/o9YMH7Nm9K — Ball Arena (@BallArenaDenver) February 1, 2023

When @Pink asks you to help her reveal her album tracklist…you say YES! Don't miss "Hate Me" from her brand new album TRUSTFALL, out 2/17! Call 1-888-262-PINK for a little message from @Pink herself! pic.twitter.com/BvijMesjdI — KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) February 1, 2023

.@PINK is back! Her upcoming album TRUSTFALL includes "Last Call" (and it's so good!)! See you on album release day, 2/17! Call 1-888-262-PINK for more big news! 💖 pic.twitter.com/riaaJyMBDA — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (@RMFieldHouse) February 1, 2023