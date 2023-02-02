×
P!nk Reveals ‘Trustfall’ Tracklist, Featuring First Aid Kit, Lumineers and Chris Stapleton

The singer's ninth studio album is due out on Feb. 17.

P!nk
P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for dcp

P!nk is bringing some friends along on her upcoming ninth album, Trustfall. On Wednesday (Feb. 1) the singer excitedly revealed the tracklist for the 13-song collection, which she said will feature guest spots from First Aid Kit, The Lumineers and Chris Stapleton.

“I am so in love with this new album and CANNOT WAIT for you to hear every single song! I’m also honored that my friends @FirstAidKitBand, @thelumineers and @ChrisStapleton came to play with me on this record,” she tweeted. According to the run-down she shared, in addition to the singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and the title track, the Lumineers lend a hand on “Long Way to Go,” First Aid Kit join her on “Kids in Love” and Stapleton helps to close things out with final track “Just Say I’m Sorry.”

A number of arenas around the U.S. got in on the tracklist news by posting images of the album cover, as well as a 1-888-262-PINK hotline that features the singer teasing “another announcement” on the day of the album’s release. Though she doesn’t offer any hints, P!nk does encourage fans to “stay tuned.”

Last week, P!nk dropped the dramatic video for the title track, a dance-heavy clip that leans into the song’s lyrics about matching fear with hope. P!nk has also announced the dates for her massive 21-city “Summer Carnival 2023” stadium tour featuring Brandi Carlile and new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado on select dates and Grouplove and KidCutUp on all the shows.

Check out P!nk’s tweets below.

ad