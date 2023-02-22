Pink Talks ‘Trustfall,’ Trauma and Making It In The Music Industry

Pink is back in business with Trustfall, an album that’s at or en route to the top of the charts around the globe. And when she hits the road in support of it, you’ll know about it.

Everything in Alecia Moore’s world, it seems, is shiny and large, colorful. Pink, even. The Philly native is a total drawcard.

Her ninth and latest album, however, explores some of the tougher angles of life.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 21), Pink stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, for an exploration of her music, family, courage and more.

Of her new LP and its title, she explains: “I feel like all of us are walking around sort of with this low level of trauma in our bodies and it takes a lot of trust to be human being these days, to get out of bed in the morning, go to work, and drop your kids off at school, and go to public places and participate in elections and have a vagina. It just takes a lot of trust.”

Not everything is shiny and colorful. “I know a lot of teenagers, also, I think a lot of people have anxiety, a lot of kids have anxiety, and a lot of us feel like we’re falling backwards. And we don’t know where the ground is now,” she says. “That’s a trustfall…you have to ask yourself, what’s worth falling for and who’s supposed to catch you, can you catch yourself.”

The pop superstar also discussed reuniting with Chris Stapleton on “Just Say I’m Sorry” (“it sounds dumb, but I just called him up. I am a fan”), collaborating with her own kids (no, they don’t want to follow her lead into showbiz), and the music industry (“I hate people who gave advice”).

And she shared her origin tale of the music biz, which began in the 1990s when Moore signed as a 16-year-old as part of an “absolutely terrible” group. The band was eventually shelved, but the fearless singer stepped up and out, signed a new contract at 17 and eventually released her own music to the world at age 20. “The business is very different now,” she explains.

Pink also performed “When I Get There,” lifted from Trustfall (Feb. 17), which dropped last Friday through RCA. Her Summer Carnival 2023 jaunt kicking off in late July followed by the TRUSTFALL arena tour starting Oct. 12 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

