Pink Talks Touring With Kids, Dangling Off Buildings and More on ‘Kimmel’

Pink loves a challenge. Whether its learning a new instrument and playing it live, touring with her babies, or dangling from a building on national TV, Pink flicks a middle finger at her comfort zone.

On Wednesday night’s (Nov. 16) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the pop star relived some of her heart-stopping moments with the mic, and hinted at more to come.

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia native announced a 21-date stadium tour of North America next year, under the banner Summer Carnival 2023. Special guests include Brandi Carlile and brand new Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado.

Does her family join her on the road? “Always, everywhere,” she explains. “They’re older now, so now I tour around Willow’s theater schedule.”

Touring with babies is a fool’s errand, working a routine where you step off stage at 11.30pm, you’re wired until 2.30am, and repeat it for 200 days. She’s managed it. “I can’t do everything,” Pink admits. “So you have to decide. Like okay, what is this one thing I’m going to give to myself and try not to feel guilty about, and for that it was breakfast.” With the help of sleep trainers, the super-mom, super-performer plan “worked brilliantly,” she explains.

When other touring moms caught wind of her wins, she was asked her to write a playbook. That’s another win right there.

Pink also discussed her walk on the wild side… of a building, the JW Marriott in Los Angeles, for her performance of “Beautiful Trauma” at the 2017 American Music Awards. “That was a lot,” she recounts. “I was a lot higher than I wanted to be.” She had just three days to learn the ropes, we learned, and she had some Dutch courage before the performance, in the form of a nip of whiskey.

Pink also discussed forgetting words to her own songs (Willow keeps tabs on her blunders), life on the farm, the Nov. 20 AMAs (where she’ll perform a tribute to Olivia Newton-John), and she sang a never-before-seen number, written for “wing it and sing it,” a spot that left her “terrified.”

Pink’s Live Nation-produced North America tour will kick off on July 24, 2023 in Toronto at the Roger Centre and hit Cincinnati, Boston, New York, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, San Antonio, San Diego and Los Angeles before wrapping up on Oct. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

She recently released her second new song of the year, “I’m Never Going to Not Dance Again.”