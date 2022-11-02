P!nk Hits the Produce Aisle In Hilarious Promo For ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Single

P!nk has found a creative way to get the word out about her upcoming single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” In a brief promo video that dropped on Wednesday morning (Nov. 2), the singer slips into a red apron — over a sparkly pink tank top and fat gold chain — to hawk her latest brand extension.

“Excuse me, would you like to try a free sample? They’re spicy as f–k!,” she says while snapping gum and manning the sample station for her mouth-singeing line of crunchy snacks in the produce aisle. No, she hasn’t fallen on hard times. The funny promo bit is part of the set-up for “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which was produced by Grammy-winners Max Martin and Shellback, who co-wrote the song with P!nk. The track is described in a release as “a euphoric and joyful ode to dancing through the hard times.” The upcoming video, also due out on Friday (Nov. 4), was co-directed by the singer and creative duo Nick & RJ.

To keep the spicy bit going, the caption to the clip reads, “Spicy AF! Have you called for your chance to win a free sample?! Dial 1-888-262-PINK #NGNDA is out this Friday.”

And what happens when you call that toll-free line? Well, you hear P!nk say, “Hi, you’re reached P!nk, the creator of Vicious B—-es Chips’es,” after which she offers three options. Press one and you can hear a sneak preview of the single, which, as promised, is a bouncy, life-affirming bop in which she sings, “Never gonna not dance again/ I’m never gonna not dance again/ Oh, I just want to pop and lock to my records/ There go all of my clothes/ Never gonna not dance again.”

The second option gets you a text message with a link to get more updates on the song, while the third option takes you to her tip of the day: “If you’re around someone who sucks all the air out of the room, go to another room.”

“Never Gonna” is the follow-up to July’s more topical “Irrelevant,” in which she took on just about every major issue in American politics today. “Girls just wanna have rights / So, why do we have to fight,” she questions in the song’s bridge in her response to the then-recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The singer will perform at the upcoming American Music Awards on Nov. 20, where she will appear alongside Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Tems, Wizkid and Yola.

Check out P!nk’s Chips’es promo videos below.

Spicy AF! Have you called for your chance to win a free sample?! Dial 1-888-262-PINK #NGNDA is out this Friday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/uN8gDImhdx — P!nk (@Pink) November 2, 2022