P!nk Shares Photo Following ‘Brutal’ Hip Surgery: ‘I’m Learning the Gift of Accepting Help’

P!nk is counting her blessings following what the singer described as a “brutal’ hip surgery that has made her appreciate those who are facing the hardest challenges in life. In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer known for her high-flying acrobatic performances flashed a smile as she described the grueling process of rehabbing from the medical procedure.

Explore Explore P!nk See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!,” the 42-year-old star wrote. “I have to say thank you to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me. Because I’m married to an athlete who has hundreds of surgeries, I get to meet some of the worlds greatest doctors. I am never not completely grateful. It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through.”

P!nk gave props to her oft-injured motocross racer hubby Hart, who has endured a long list of surgeries, including on his neck, spine, back and rotator cuff, writing, “No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.” She noted that during her recovery, Hart has been doing it all: bringing her coffee in the shower, lugging around her 100-pound CPM mobility device, drying her tears, cooking oatmeal, keeping track of her meds, fetching the phone charger, plugging in compression machines, making the bed, taking her temperature and, most importantly, talking her off the ledge.

“Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” she continued. “Because of this challenge, I happened to meet a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft mountains in her chair, (check out her documentary called from my window on Vimeo, she’s incredible) I learned about a blind man that summits Mt Everest. It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months. I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed.”

P!nk said she’s blown away by those who face “real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful,” while giving props to other people on their journey to wellness.

See P!nk’s post below.