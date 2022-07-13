P!nk Turns Haterade Into ‘Irrelevant’ Song

P!nk is turning hate into art. The singer known for not holding her tongue revealed on Tuesday night (July 12) that she is in the process of transforming some recent criticism she’s gotten on Twitter into a new song. “Woke up. Got heated. Wrote song. Coming soon,” she tweeted alongside what appeared to be the handwritten lyrics to a new track called “Irrelevant.”

“I think it might rain today/ Ash on the ground/ Took all the heat we could take/ AND THEN BURNED IT DOWN,” read a few lines of the in-process tune. It appears that the singer is reacting to some blowback she got last month when she posted a sharp response o the conservative-majority Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion.

After a number of commenters essentially told P!nk to shut up and sing, after a two week break the singer returned to Twitter and posted a 16-second video this week that read, “irrelevant #shutupandsing #challengeaccepted,” while staring directly into the lens at close range. “You can call me irrelevant, insignificant, you can try to make me small,” she crooned a cappella while squinting into the camera, holding her fingers close together, smiling and adding a string of playful da-da-da-da-das.

Though the point seemed to be about playfully taking down her critics, P!nk’s fans were so into it that a number pleaded in comments for her to record and release the snippet as a song. She seemingly listened, though at press time it was not known when the song will be released.

