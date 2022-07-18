Pink Takes On The Supreme Court, Trump & Gun Violence in New ‘Irrelevant’ Music Video

For her first music video in over a year, P!nk is tackling nearly every major point of contention in American politics today.

On Friday (July 15), P!nk released her new single, “Irrelevant,” with just a day’s notice. Written and produced by Ian Fitchuk and the singer herself, “Irrelevant” is a direct response to the compounding societal ills that are plaguing the United States, specifically the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Girls just wanna have rights / So, why do we have to fight,” she questions in the song’s bridge.

P!nk debuted the song’s accompanying music video on Monday (July 18). The clip, which was helmed by P!nk and Brad Comfort, marries footage of various protests and recent pivotal political moments with intimate, self-filmed clips of P!nk recording the song in the studio. Although she’s become known for her high-flying acrobatic performances, the star gives an equally arresting performance with her anguished delivery of the lyrics.

The chilling visual traces a through-line between past and present struggles for justice. Pictures of protests from the Civil Rights Movement bleed into videos of marches in support of #MeToo, LGBTQIA+ rights, Black Lives Matter, and calls for an end to gun violence. Revolutionaries and activists like Tarana Burke and Muhammad Ali are highlighted in the new music video, while controversial political figures such as Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump flash across the screen just in time for lyrics like “I’ll be a heretic / you f—-n’ hypocrite.”

While P!nk has yet to comment on the music video, she has spoken extensively about how “Irrelevant” came about after being told to “shut up and sing.” Proceeds from the song will be donated to Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization. “Irrelevant” marks P!nk’s first single of 2022, and her first solo single since last year’s “All I Know So Far” which peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the music video below.