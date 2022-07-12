Haters Told P!nk to Shut Up And Sing, So Of Course She Did It Like a Boss: ‘#Challengeaccepted’

Never tell P!nk she can’t do something. Because, chances are, she will and you’ll probably regret ever saying anything. As you might recall, last month the singer had a very pointed response to the conservative-majority Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion.

Explore Explore P!nk See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Expectedly, there were plenty of haters who reacted in the same way P!nk expected they might by telling the star to, well, shut up and sing. So, after taking a big of a Twitter break over the past few weeks, that’s exactly what P!nk did. In a 16-second video post that read “irrelevant #shutupandsing #challengeaccepted,” she stares directly into the lens from close range and gives the people what they want.

“You can call me irrelevant, insignificant, you can try to make me small,” she croons a cappella as she squints into the camera and holds her fingers close together, smiles and unleashes a string of playful da-da-da-da-das. Though the point seemed to be about playfully taking down her critics, P!nk’s fans were so into it that a number pleaded in comments for her to record and release the snippet as a song.

Other than the hashtags and sparse lyrics, P!nk didn’t reveal why she posted the clip, but it appears to be a response to the backlash she got from some for basically saying: love me as I am or leave me. “Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F—ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F— RIGHT OFF. We good?” the singer wrote on June 25.

At the time, one Twitter follower caught P!nk’s attention when he replied that he’s “never had an abortion. Also have never been with a woman that aborted my child. My wife & I saved our grandson from deletion by providing our complete support for our son & his girlfriend, best thing we’ve ever done.”

“I’m so glad you HAD THE CHOICE TO DECIDE WHAT WAS RIGHT FOR YOU, SIR. Must be nice,” she replied. And when another follower joked, “I hope her agent survives the stroke,” P!nk was quick to reply. “I am my agent. We’re fine,” she snapped back.

Check out P!nk’s post below.