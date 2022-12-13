P!nk’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Shows Off Her Incredible Vocal Range With Olivia Rodrigo Cover

Like mother, like daughter! P!nk took to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 13) to share a video of her 11-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, singing at her first-ever recital.

Explore Explore P!nk See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “Raise Your Glass” singer’s mini-me is seen in the video introducing herself to the crowd, before delving into a powerful rendition of Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Rose Song,” which the Grammy winner sang on the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hart effortlessly belts the ballad — without missing a single note — with her sweet, composed voice. When she wrapped up her performance, Hart was met by applause and cheers from the audience.

“This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” P!nk captioned her proud mama moment.

It’s certainly not the first time Hart showed off her vocal skills. In February 2021, P!nk and her daughter unveiled their inspirational duet “Cover Me in Sunshine” after previewing it on TikTok. In a statement, P!nk explained, “This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher. Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too.”

P!nk shares Willow and her five-year-old brother Jameson Moon Hart with her husband Carey Hart. The couple celebrated their 16th anniversary in January this year after tying the knot in 2006, five years after meeting at the Summer X Games in 2001.