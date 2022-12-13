×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

P!nk’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Shows Off Her Incredible Vocal Range With Olivia Rodrigo Cover

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away," P!nk captioned the video of Willow Sage Hart performing at her first-ever recital.

Pink and Willow Hart
Pink and Willow Hart attend Super Bowl LII Pregame show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.  Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Like mother, like daughter! P!nk took to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 13) to share a video of her 11-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, singing at her first-ever recital.

Explore

Explore

P!nk

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The “Raise Your Glass” singer’s mini-me is seen in the video introducing herself to the crowd, before delving into a powerful rendition of Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Rose Song,” which the Grammy winner sang on the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hart effortlessly belts the ballad — without missing a single note — with her sweet, composed voice. When she wrapped up her performance, Hart was met by applause and cheers from the audience.

Related

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Is Ready to 'Create Memories' With Her Soulful First Holiday Album 'Santa Baby'

“This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” P!nk captioned her proud mama moment.

It’s certainly not the first time Hart showed off her vocal skills. In February 2021, P!nk and her daughter unveiled their inspirational duet “Cover Me in Sunshine” after previewing it on TikTok. In a statement, P!nk explained, “This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher. Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too.”

P!nk shares Willow and her five-year-old brother Jameson Moon Hart with her husband Carey Hart. The couple celebrated their 16th anniversary in January this year after tying the knot in 2006, five years after meeting at the Summer X Games in 2001. 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad