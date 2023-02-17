P!nk Announces Dates for Fall 2023 ‘TRUSTFALL’ Arena Tour

You are going to have a lot of chances to see P!nk on the road this year. On the same day she dropped her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, the “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” singer announced the dates for her 2023 fall arena tour in support of the collection, which is slated to kick off with an Oct. 12 date at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

The Live Nation-produced 14-city North American tour with support from Grouplove and KidCutUp will feature stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Denver, Kansas City, Montreal, New York, Cleveland and Miami before winding down on Nov. 18 at Amway Center in Orlando. Tickets for select dates on the TRUSTFALL Tour will be available in a Citi and Verizon presale beginning Tuesday (Feb. 21) at 10 a.m. local time until Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. local time here.

The general onsale for the tour will start on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time here.

Fans have already gotten a taste of TRUSTFALL through the singles “Dance” and the touching ballad dedicated to her late father, “When I Get There.” The album also features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit, as well as production and songwriting from Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, FRED and Billy Mann.

The TRUSTFALL tour will follow this summer’s previously announced Summer Carnival Stadium Tour, which will feature guests Brandi Carlile, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Check out the dates for P!nk’s fall 2023 TRUSTFALL tour and the album cover below:

Oct. 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct. 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 8 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Nov. 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 14 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Nov. 18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center