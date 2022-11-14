×
Watch Pink Ask Brandi Carlile ‘Will You Come On Tour With Me?’

Carlile responds with an appropriate "f*** yeah!"

Pink
Pink performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/GI

When she performs live, Pink never phones it in. When she announces her tour buddy, however, she just has to use her mobile.

The pop superstar has tapped country star Brandi Carlile to join her on tour, breaking the good news with a fun, viral video.

In the clip, the pair are sat beside one another, and dressed to impress.

Pink apologizes as she makes a “really important phone call.” She’s not lying. Carlile picks up and the pair get down to business.

“I was really afraid to ask you this question to your face,” Pink opens. “Oh, I’m married,” Carlile interjects.

Right, true. “You love your wife,” confirms Pink, who follows up with her big question: “will you come on tour with me?”

Carlile responds with an appropriate “f*** yeah,” and a quizzical, “are we doing this?”

Yes indeed, and the pair sign it with a high five.

Pink and Brandi warmed up earlier this month when they joined forces for a performance of Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

The big show will hit the road next year for the Summer Carnival, kicking off June 7, 2023 at University of Bolton Stadium, the first of several U.K. dates, followed by shows across continental Europe. North American shows haven’t been unveiled, and, at the time of writing, it’s unclear which concerts Carlile will jump on.

The Summer Carnival is the followup to Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which wrapped in 2019, and it’s her first major jaunt since the release of Hurts 2B Human in the same year. Hurts 2B Human debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, for Pink’s third leader.

In These Silent Days, Carlile’s seventh studio album, reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 following its 2021 release, and made No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums.

