P!nk Promises That Upcoming ‘TRUSTFALL’ Album Is Her Most Fun to Date: ‘It’s Very, Very True To What I Believe’

P!nk has always been about having fun. But on her upcoming 9th studio album, TRUSTFALL, the singer says she’s having the most fun she’s ever had. “It’s very, very true to what I believe and where I am and what I’m feeling and what I think a lot of people are feeling,” she told Good Morning America on Friday morning (Nov. 18) about the vibe of the collection.

The follow-up to 2019’s Hurts 2B Human is due out on Feb. 17 and it will feature her bouncy new double-negative-into-a-positive single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” produced by Max Martin and Shellback. In describing the inspiration for the collection, the singer told GMA that in addition to bringing the party, TRUSTFALL is her favorite album to date because of the leisurely time she had to make it during a difficult stretch in her personal life.

“I took time. I had time and I had a lot of really devastating things happen,” she explained. “My son and I got really sick with COVID. That sort of distilled down for me what actually matters. And it takes a crisis to do that. It takes your kids getting sick to be like, ‘Okay, none of this matters. I wanna see my kids grow up. That’s what I want.’ I want to only put truth into the world. I want to only be authentic. And I want to be kinder and a better person.” P!nk and husband Carey Hart are parents to daughter Willow Sage, 11 and Jameson Moon, 5.

After losing her father Jim Moore in 2021, P!nk said she was reminded that we all have “a certain amount of time left,” a potentially daunting thought that she used as motivation on the songs. “I just started making music and making — speaking in melody,” she said. “And it came together… My album is a piece of me, and I think that I am an example of how you can live authentically and fearlessly, in ways.”

The album will surely get a workout next summer when P!nk heads out for her Summer Carnival tour, which will hit North American stadiums with a lineup featuring Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Neil Girlado, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Check out the TRUSTFALL album cover below.