Phoebe Bridgers Announces Reunion Tour 2022: See the Dates

Phoebe Bridgers onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Phoebe Bridgers is headed back on tour! On Monday (March 7), the singer-songwriter unveiled the 2022 dates of her ongoing Reunion Tour.

The North American leg of the run will kick off April 13 at Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre before making stops in Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago, as well as at multiple festivals throughout the summer, including Coachella, Forecastle Festival and BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.

From there, Bridgers will hop the pond for a European dates beginning at Fairview Park in Dublin, and playing numerous fests in just as many countries — from Glastonbury and Lollapalooza Paris to Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

But that’s not all. Following shows at the O2 Apollo in Manchester and the O2 Academy Brixton in London, the singer-songwriter will actually cap off the tour back in America with a show at the Hinterland Music Festival in Iowa, and six more dates on the West Coast.

Registration for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan initiative is open now, and presale for the jaunt starts Thursday (March 10) at 12 p.m. local time. According to a release, a dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to The Mariposa Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping undocumented people pay for reproductive health services.

Just last week, Bridgers was honored at Billboard’s Women in Music 2022, where she accepted this year’s Trailblazer Award, performed her 2020 single “Kyoto,” and dished on the red carpet about how her recent collaboration with Taylor Swift came about for Red (Taylor’s Version).

Check out the singer’s full run of 2022 tour dates below: