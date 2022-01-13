Pentatonix’s Matt Sallee Marries Sarah Bishop

Pentatonix singer Matt Sallee, 27, married fiancée Sarah Bishop earlier this month, with the longtime loves making it official on Jan. 2 in a ceremony in front of friends and family in Malibu, California’s Cielo Farms.

Pictures from the couple’s big day appear in the latest issue of People magazine, which has all the details of their nuptials after two-and-a-half years of dating. “We both knew pretty much after our first date that the connection was rare and special,” they told the mag. “We’d both separately been praying for our life partners and knew that this wasn’t a coincidence, and our walk on the moonlit beach that night solidified it.”

The exclusive photos from the wedding feature Salle and Bishop posing in front of picturesque mountains with his bandmates, who shared their love with the bass singer in a tweet, writing, “Congrats to our very own @MattSalleeMusic on his marriage with @SarahmBishop! We’re so grateful we were able to celebrate your special day with you two. The ceremony was beautiful!”

The couple exchanged vows they wrote, with Bishop reportedly eliciting some chuckles from the attendees when she said she’d “explore” the option of her being wrong about her decision. “That moment was so special and exciting, to be holding hands but not able to see each other,” the couple said. “We also added a communion moment during our ceremony, which was special.”

According to People, the couple’s big day was nearly derailed by COVID — with almost 20 guests testing positive the week of the wedding, including Sallee’s brother/best man — which ended up making their realize now was the time to pull the trigger thanks to Sallee getting a break from Pentatonix’s typically heavy touring scheduled due to the pandemic.

“We spent every day together and Matt knew that he wanted to do this for the rest of his life,” Bishop said.

