Peach PRC Contracts COVID-19, Misses Australia Tour Dates

Peach PRC, Australian pop artist and TikTok star, has had to pull out of several homecoming tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

The “God is a Freak” singer (real name Shaylee Jade Curnow) has been supporting Yungblud on his Australasian tour, performing last Wednesday (July 20) in Auckland, Saturday in Brisbane (July 23), then Adelaide on Sunday (July 24).

Her run stopped there. Peach PRC contracted the novel coronavirus, forcing her to miss shows at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne’s John Cain Arena and Perth’s Astor Theatre.

https://www.tiktok.com/@peachprc/video/7125291055943077121

“I have COVID so that’s why I couldn’t do it [the Sydney date] and I’ve been just bawling my eyes out all yesterday, all today. I’m exhausted, I’m so f—ing sick and I’m devastated,” she said says in a video posted to her 1.9 million TikTok followers.

“This tour meant so much to me, this was huge. This was life changing for me and Yungblud means so much to me.”

Earlier, in a separate post on Facebook, she writes, “Sydney, I’m so absolutely gutted to say I’ve gotten super ill and won’t be able to perform tonight at the Yungblud show. I’m so heartbroken but so grateful to have been given the chance in the first place. To the peach pit I’m so sorry and to the black hearts club have the best f—ing night!!

Triple J’s Unearthed High winner George Alice slots-in as support for Yungblud’s remaining shows.

Despite the bad luck of falling ill while on tour, the stars have aligned for Peach PRC in the past year.

In early 2021, she signed a joint venture between Island Records Australia and Republic Records in the U.S., then, in August of that year, struck a global publishing agreement with Kobalt.

With a swag of releases, including “God Is A Freak,” “Josh” and “Blondes,” Peach PRC was shortlisted for best new artist at the 2022 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, a category won by King Stingray.

In late June 2022, she released new versions of “God is a Freak,” and a reimagined cut of Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” for Spotify Singles.