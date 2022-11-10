×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Paul McCartney Releasing Career-Spanning ‘The 7″ Singles Box’

The first-of-its-kind set will collect 80 songs chosen by Sir Paul.

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney Mary McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney will release a career-spanning box set that will feature 80 singles personally chosen by the singer from throughout his solo career. The collection, The 7″ Singles, is due out on Dec. 2 and will come in a wooden art crate and is limited to 3,000 copies.

Related

Bankroll Freddie

Bankroll Freddie Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges as Part of Major Federal Trafficking Bust

With a total of 163 tracks totaling more than 10 hours of music, the set — which will also be released digitally — will feature such beloved singles as “My Love,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony and Ivory,” “Say Say Say” and “No More Lonely Lights,” among many others.

“I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come,” McCartney said in a statement announcing the set. The box spans the time from 1971’s “Another Day” to a 7″ version of McCartney’s 2022 Record Store Day song of the year, “Women and Wives” from 2020’s McCartney III. The collection brings together 65 singles with their original B-sides — using restored artwork from 11 different countries — in addition to 15 singles never before released on 7″ collected from previously released 12″, picture discs, CD singles and promos, digital downloads, music videos and two previously unheard demos and a previously unheard 7″ single edit.

In addition to the singles, the wooden box designed and built in Derbyshire, UK will also include a 148-page book with a personal foreword by McCartney, an essay from music writer Rob Sheffield and chart information, liner notes and single artwork. Each box will also include a randomly selected, exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.

McCartney celebrated the announcement by releasing a rare 1971 mono recording from the set of “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey [Mono]” and “Too Many People [Mono].”

Check out the track listing and the “Uncle Albert” single below:

1971, Sweden 
1A: Another Day  
1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why 

1971, US Mono 
Promotional Release 
2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]  
2B: Too Many People [Mono] 

1971, UK 
3A: The Back Seat of My Car
3B: Heart of the Country  

Previously unreleased on 7”
4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]
4B: I Am Your Singer  

1972, UK  
5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish  
5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]  

1972, UK  
6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb
6B: Little Woman Love  

1972, Belgium  
7A: Hi, Hi, Hi  
7AA: C Moon  

1973, Israel 
8A: My Love  
8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague] 

1973, Sweden 
9A: Live and Let Die  
9B: I Lie Around  

1973, Spain  
10A: Helen Wheels 
10B: Country Dreamer  

1974, Germany  
11A: Jet  
11B: Let Me Roll It  

1974, Germany  
12A: Band on the Run  
12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five  

1974, The Netherlands  
13A: Mrs. Vandebilt  
13B: Bluebird  

1974, Belgium 
14A: Junior’s Farm  
14B: Sally G  

1975, Australia  
15A: Listen to What the Man Said
15B: Love in Song  

1975, Germany 
16A: Letting Go  
16B: You Gave Me the Answer  

1975, Belgium  
17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show 
17B: Magneto and Titanium Man  

1976, France  
18A: Silly Love Songs  
18B: Cook of the House  

1976, Germany 
19A: Let ‘Em In  
19B: Beware My Love  

1977, Japan 
20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)
20B: Soily (Live)  

1977, UK 
21A: Mull of Kintyre  
21AA: Girls’ School  

1978, Germany  
22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit) 
22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link  

1978, UK  
23A: I’ve Had Enough  
23B: Deliver Your Children  

1978, The Netherlands  
24A: London Town  
24B: I’m Carrying  

1978, France  
25A: Goodnight Tonight
25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering  

1979, UK 
26A: Old Siam, Sir  
26B: Spin It On 

1979, UK 
27A: Getting Closer 
27AA: Baby’s Request  

1979, Japan 
28A: Arrow Through Me
28B: Old Siam, Sir  

1979, UK 
29A: Wonderful Christmastime
29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae  

1980, UK 
30A: Coming Up  
30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)  
30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox  

1980, UK 
31A: Waterfalls  
31B: Check My Machine  

Previously unreleased on 7”
32A: Temporary Secretary
32B: Secret Friend  
[7” Single Edit]  

1982, UK 
33A: Ebony and Ivory 
33B: Rainclouds  

1982, UK 
34A: Take It Away 
34B: I’ll Give You a Ring  

1982, UK 
35A: Tug of War  
35B: Get It  

1983, UK 
36A: Say Say Say  
36B: Ode to a Koala Bear  

1983, UK 
37A: Pipes of Peace  
37B: So Bad  

1984, UK 
38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)  
38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)  

1984, UK 
39A: We All Stand Together
39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)  

1985, US 
40A: Spies Like Us  
40B: My Carnival  

1986, US  
41A: Press [Video Edit] 
41B: It’s Not Ture  

1986, Art reformatted from US 12” promotional vinyl
42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)
42B: Write Away  

1986, US 
43A: Stranglehold  
43B: Angry (Remix)  

1986, UK 
44A: Only Love Remains
44B: Tough on a Tightrope  

1987, UK 
45A: Once Upon a Long Ago
45B: Back on My Feet  

1989, US 
46A: My Brave Face 
46B: Flying to My Home  

1989, UK 
47A: This One  
47B: The First Stone  

1989, Australia 
48A: Figure of Eight [7” Bob Clearmountain Mix]
48B: Où Est le Soleil  

1989, UK 
49A: Party Party 
49B: Artwork etching  

1990, UK 
50A: Put It There 
50B: Mama’s Little Girl  

1990, Europe 
51A: The Long and Winding Road  
51B: C Moon  

1990, UK 
52A: Birthday  
52B: Good Day Sunshine  

1990, UK 
53A: All My Trials  
53B: C Moon  

Previously unreleased on 7” 
54A: The World You’re Coming Into  
54AA: Tres Conejos  
54B: Save the Child  
54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)  

1992, Europe 
55A: Hope of Deliverance
55B: Long Leather Coat  

1993, Germany 
56A: C’Mon People  
56B: I Can’t Imagine  

1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc 
57A: Young Boy  
57B: Looking for You  

1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc 
58A: The World Tonight
58B: Used to Be Bad  

1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc 
59A: Beautiful Night  
59B: Love Come Tumbling Down  

1999, UK 
60A: No Other Baby  
60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man  
60BB: Fabulous 

2001, Europe 
61A: From a Lover to a Friend 
61B: Riding into Jaipur  

2004, Europe 
62A: Tropic Island Hum
62B: We All Stand Together  

2005, Europe 
63A: Fine Line  
63B: Growing Up Falling Down  

2005, Europe 
64A: Jenny Wren  
64B: Summer of ’59 

Previously unreleased on 7”
65A: Dance Tonight  
65B: Dance Tonight [Demo] 

Previously unreleased on 7”
66A: Nod Your Head 
66B: 222 

2007, Europe 
67A: Ever Present Past  
67B: House of Wax (Live) 

Previously unreleased on 7” 
68A: Sing the Changes  
68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]  

Previously unreleased on 7” 
69A: (I Want To) Come Home
69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]  

Previously unreleased on 7”
70A: My Valentine 
70B: Get Yourself Another Fool

2012, US  
Christmas Kisses 
71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)  
71B: Wonderful Christmastime  

Previously unreleased on 7”
72A: New  
72B: Early Days  

Previously unreleased on 7”
73A: Queenie Eye 
73B: Save Us  

Previously unreleased on 7”
74A: Hope for the Future
74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]  

Previously unreleased on 7”
75A: In the Blink of an Eye
75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise  

2018, Global 
76A: I Don’t Know  
76AA: Come on to Me  

Previously unreleased on 7”
77A: Who Cares  
77B: Fuh You  

2019, Global 
78A: Home Tonight  
78AA: In a Hurry  

Previously unreleased on 7”
79A: Find My Way  
79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes  

Previously unreleased on 7”
80A: Women and Wives
80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad