Paris Hilton Drops Sparkling Updated Version of ‘Stars Are Blind’ & Teases New Music

The 2006 hit first appeared on the heiress' debut album Paris.

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She’s sliving! Paris Hilton surprised her fans on Friday (Dec. 30) by releasing a 2022 update on her now iconic single “Stars Are Blind.”

Titled “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),” the updated recording — which features new vocals and production — is available exclusively on Amazon Music. “This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special,” the heiress shared on Instagram about the song.

“Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song,” she continued before making a promise. “P.S. More new music to come in the new year,” she concluded with a winky face and the hashtag #NewYearNewP.

Originally released as the lead single off her cult favorite 2006 album Paris, the reggae-tinged bop soared to the top of the Dance Club Songs chart and remains Hilton’s sole entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 18. The LP also included fan-favorite singles such as “Turn It Up,” “Screwed” and “Nothing in This World.”

In recent years, “Stars Are Blind” has been covered by Kim Petras and was also included in 2020’s Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan. Meanwhile, Hilton’s music career has turned from pop to dance music as she’s gained a reputation as an internationally renowned DJ.

Check out “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)” and see her announcement below.

