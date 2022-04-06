Watch Paris Hilton & Olivia Rodrigo Sing Along to ‘Stars Are Blind’ at Grammys After Party

Olivia Rodrigo at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Even though the gods are crazy, even though the stars are blind, Olivia Rodrigo and Paris Hilton still crossed paths at a Grammys after party.

A video uploaded by a fan to Twitter on Tuesday (April 5) shows the duo with their arms wrapped around each other, singing Hilton’s 2006 pop hit, “Stars Are Blind.” Rodrigo, of course, knows every word before Hilton turns to her and says, “Yas, queen.”

✨💕🎶 My most favorite song EVER “Stars Are Blind” by @ParisHilton This After party was so amazing. 👸🏼👸🏻 Olivia and Paris singing and dancing to my favorite song of the century. @ParisHilton @oliviarodrigo. This video is EVERYTHING. 🎶💕✨

pic.twitter.com/J6Z9slHDsM — Stephanie ♡ (@Stephie_Ramirez) April 6, 2022

Rodrigo also commemorated the iconic pop crossover on Instagram, where she uploaded a photo of herself jamming in the DJ booth with Hilton. See the post here.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Olivia Rodrigo Paris Hilton See latest videos, charts and news

The night came in celebration of some big wins for Rodrigo at the 64th annual Grammys, where she took home three trophies for best new artist, best pop solo performance for “Drivers License” and best pop vocal album for Sour.

She also kicked off her long-awaited Sour tour on Tuesday night, with a sold-out show in Portland, Ore., where she delivered a setlist that left out none of the 11 tracks on her hit debut album Sour. She also sang two punk pop/rock hits from the ’90s and early ’00s: Avril Lavigne‘s “Complicated” and Veruca Salt‘s “Seether.”

“We’ve been belting out #brutal and #good4u in the car nonstop for the past year,” Veruca Salt tweeted on Monday, along with a clip of the performance. “This made our day, @oliviarodrigo.”

Lavigne also caught wind of the cover of her song. She simply retweeted video of it and captioned her tweet with an orange heart and black heart emojis.