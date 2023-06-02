Paris Hilton Taps Kim Petras for ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)’: Stream It Now

17 years ago, infamous socialite and marquee 2000s It Girl Paris Hilton made her Billboard Hot 100 debut with “Stars Are Blind.” The song, which simultaneously served as her debut single and the lead single for eponymous debut studio album, debuted and peaked at No. 18 on the chart, laying the foundation for its parent album‘s No. 6 peak on the Billboard 200.

In a surprise move, Paris has released a new version of her debut single titled “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version).” The new duet features Kim Petras, one of the voices behind the history-making Hot 100 No. 1 single “Unholy” (with Sam Smith). The new remix is slated to be on the setlist for Hilton’s upcoming Fonda Theater concert — fittingly titled “Paris Hilton: Live in Concert” — which sold out in under three minutes. “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version) also marks the launch of the new music division of 11:11 Media, Hilton’s next-gen media company.

While this remix is hitting streaming services for the first time tonight, it is not the first time Petras and Hilton have crossed musical paths. On April 24, 2020, Petras covered “Stars Are Blind” during a livestream for the Stonewall Gives Back initiative. “This is one of my favorite songs by one of my favorite people, Paris Hilton,” she said before performing the song. “I know it always makes me smile, so I thought I’d give it a try.”

Kim Petras’ appearance on “Stars Are Blind” is just the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations for the boundary-obliterating German pop star. In addition to last year’s Grammy-winning “Unholy,” Kim enlisted Nicki Minaj for “Alone,” the lead single from her forthcoming debut studio album. “Alone” debuted and peaked at No. 55 on the Hot 100 chart dated May 6, 2023. Feed the Beast, her debut studio album, will arrive on June 23.

Stream Paris Hilton and Kim Petras’ “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)” in full below.