Paris Hilton Skipped DJing for President Biden to Attend Britney Spears’ Wedding

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on Sept. 7, 2008 in Los Angeles.

Paris Hilton puts friendship above all else.

During the newest episode of her This is Paris podcast on Friday (June 10), the star was fresh off of attending Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari‘s wedding the day prior, and turns out, she declined an invitation to DJ at President Joe Biden’s Summit of Americas dinner at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles for the event.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner,” she said, “but this was more important to me.”

Hilton added that she had been keeping hush about attending the wedding to absolutely everyone. “[I] was keeping it top secret all week,” she said. “Literally, I did not tell anyone, not even the people I asked [for] dresses that were sent, my whole team, my glam, my driver, everyone.”

“I’m not gonna into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I am just so incredibly happy for her,” she gushed about the wedding. “She looked stunning. It made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing.”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in their Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, her manager Cade Hudson and Donatella Versace were all in attendance.

“We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Spears told Vogue of the wedding. “We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.”