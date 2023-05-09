Orlando Bloom ‘Immensely Proud’ of Katy Perry’s Performance at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Katy Perry may have memorably struggled to find her seat during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in London this weekend, but her performance at Sunday’s royal concert had a front row seat in her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s heart.

The Carnival Row star heaped praise on the singer in a sweet Instagram post on Monday (May 8) in which he wrote, “Immensely proud of you my my love. You always bring the light,” followed by shooting star, flame and heart emoji. The post included the image of an army of drones forming a glowing lion’s head above the stage during Katy’s performance of “Roar” and a snap of the singer smiling with joy during her set while wearing a shimmering golden gown.

Perry responded to the kind words with the glowing phrase, “Our light.” In her own post, Perry luxuriated in the honor of celebrating the new king with a series of photos from her unforgettable weekend, writing “My #idol set is a little different today #CoronationConcert.” The slides included a pic of Perry in her performance dress posing inside Windsor Castle, a peek at the inside of her gown — which featured the inscription “Katy Perry Charles III, 2023 and the initials of designer Vivienne Westwood — as well as the lion drone shot, footage of the crowd singing along to “Roar” and “Firework” and a sweet backstage pic of her sharing a hug with mom, Mary.

Bloom doubled-down on his praise in Perry’s post, writing, “So proud,” while Kardashian clan mom Kris Jenner added, “Wow!!!! Soooo beautiful!!!” and the official British royal family account commented, “Thank you for a fantastic performance at the #CoronationConcert!”

Perry was among the handful of A-listers who celebrated Charles’ ascent to the throne on Saturday alongside queen consort Camilla, joining a list that included Dame Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and her American Idol co-star, Lionel Richie. The Idol pair were absent from the show in order to participate in the concert, where Richie performed “all Night Long” and the Commodores’ “Easy” for the royals and their 20,000 guests.

The evening hosted by Downtown Abbey star Hugh Bonneville also featured performances from Masked Singer panelist Nicole Scherzinger, British man band Take That (minus Robbie Williams), Paloma Faith, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and a global choir led by Steve Winwood singing a version of his hit “Higher Love.”

Check out Bloom and Perry’s posts below.