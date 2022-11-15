Watch ONEUS’ First Rehearsals for 2023 Reach for Us World Tour: Exclusive

Since ONEUS‘ 2018 debut on the K-pop scene, the boy band has consistently toured across countries like Japan and the U.S., but 2023 will see them meeting more of their fans in their first proper world tour.

Following the conclusion of their ‘USA Blood Moon’ tour earlier this year, ONEUS revealed the 2023 Reach for Us World Tour with stops announced in Asia, North America, and South America so far. The group will kick the new year off by opening the U.S. leg on January 12, 2023, at New York’s Apollo Theater, before visiting countries like Mexico, Chile, and Brazil in February.

Since wrapping their last U.S. tour in March, ONEUS released two new EPs—Trickster in May and Malus in September—which led to the group’s best album sales yet in Korea. The group’s record label RBW says their return to the States will deliver a mix of ONEUS hits and other pop culture–inspired performances.

“ONEUS is so excited and honored to be coming back to the U.S.,” RBW shares in a statement to Billboard. “The boys have been working hard on giving America the ultimate mix of music, dance, and fashion, including an electrifying Top Gun-inspired dance number and a BLACKPINK cover. The band can’t wait to meet all their American friends and show them they have many musical surprises and even more new moves.”

Take a first look at ONEUS’ rehearsals for Trickster lead single “Bring It On” and 2020 hit “Come Back Home” in the exclusive video below, and then peep the dates and locations for the Reach for Us World Tour below.

ONEUS 1st World Tour Reach for Us dates:

January 12 – New York (Apollo Theater)

January 14 – Washington, DC (The Theater at MGM National Harbor)

January 16 – Atlanta (Coca-Cola Roxy)

January 18 – Orlando (House of Blues Orlando)

January 21 – Madison (Orpheum Theater)

January 24 – St. Louis (The Factory)

January 27 – Dallas Fort Worth (Will Rogers Auditorium)

January 29 – Houston (713 Music Hall)

February 2 – Phoenix (Marquee Theatre)

February 4 – Los Angeles (The Pasadena Civic)

February 7 – Puerto Rico (Coca-Cola Music Hall)

February 10 – Mexico City (Pepsi Center WTC)

February 12 – Santiago (Teatro Coliseo)

February 15 – São Paulo (Audio Club)