One Direction’s ‘Drag Me Down’ Video Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on Aug. 4, 2015 in New York City.

As the title of their latest music video to hit a billion views may suggest, nobody can drag One Direction down — even all these years later.

The music video for the group’s “Drag Me Down,” which was released in 2015, has officially passed the milestone of one billion views on YouTube, seven years after its release. The song was the group’s first music video without Zayn Malik, who left the group in March 2015.

In the “Drag Me Down” video, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne explore NASA. Zayn gave his former band the stamp of approval. “Proud of my boys the new single is sick,” he tweeted.

“Drag Me Down” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart on August 22, 2015, two days after the video was released. The song spent 20 total weeks on the chart. Made in the A.M., One Direction’s first album as a foursome, featured “Drag Me Down” as well as fan favorites “Olivia,” “Perfect” and “History.” The album made No. 8 on the 2016 year-end Billboard 200 albums chart.

The billion views milestone for “Drag Me Down” comes just four years after the group’s debut music video for “What Makes You Beautiful” also joined the billion views club.

Soak in the nostalgia for the good ol’ days of 1D and watch the “Drag Me Down” music video below.