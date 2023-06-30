Olivia Rodrigo Gets a Prom Invite & Introduces ‘Vampire’ Video Live: Inside the YouTube Premiere

As it turns out, Olivia Rodrigo‘s fans have a lot of GUTS. Ahead of the live premiere of Rodrigo’s new “Vampire” video at YouTube headquarters in Playa Vista, Calif., on Thursday night, one brave fan approached the singer/songwriter with a promposal.

“You wanna, like, go to prom with me?” he asked as Rodrigo walked through a crowd of YouTube creators and fans at the event, broadcast live for her Livies around the globe. “I’ve always wanted to go to prom,” she responded, adding to wild cheers: “Give me your number!”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Rodrigo ends up at prom next spring, but for now, she’s focused on her OR2 Era, premiering the “Vampire” song and video first thing Friday ahead of the release of her sophomore album, GUTS, on Sept. 8.

In addition to the video premiere, the intimate crowd of creators and fans also had the chance to shoot photos and videos around YouTube’s Spruce Goose airplane hangar, which was transformed into a series of vignettes inspired by the Petra Collins-directed music video. There were banners from the ill-fated “19th Annual Awards,” where Rodrigo’s in-video performance ends in blood-soaked fashion, as well as a grassy knoll and vintage microphone to re-create the idyllic opening scene.

“I hope you guys had fun at all the little stations,” Rodrigo told the crowd ahead of the premiere. “I know it doesn’t really make a ton of sense right now, but trust that it will make sense once you watch the video.”

Rodrigo marveled at reuniting with Collins, who also directed her 2021 visuals for “good 4 u” and “brutal” from her debut album Sour. “I made this video with my friend Petra Collins, who’s amazing,” Rodrigo said. “I’ve been following her for years. I’ve been saving her photos on my Pinterest since I was 15, so I feel really lucky that I get to make art with her now.”

See a photo of Rodrigo posing with YouTube creators and fans at the event and watch the “Vampire” video below.