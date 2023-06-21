Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo Shared a Snippet of New Song ‘Vampire’: Listen

Olivia Rodrigo’s new single arrives on June 30, and fans are analyzing every crumb of content to figure out what the 20-year-old pop phenom has in store for them. Titled “Vampire,” the single will act as the first piece of new non-soundtrack music from Rodrigo since her Grammy-winning blockbuster debut album Sour.

Ahead of the release of Sour back in 2021, the “Drivers License” singer launched the Sour Heartbreak Hotline at 323-622-SOUR (7687). Rodrigo used it to tease snippets of various album tracks leading up to the release of the full record. Recently, fans discovered that the hotline was playing what sounds like new music — and they think it is the first taste of “Vampire.”

The 15-second clip doesn’t give fans much, but the piano chords simultaneously evoke the sonic profile of Sour as well as a song Edward might play for Bella in Twilight. With a title like “Vampire” and cover art that places two lilac bandages over what can only be assumed to be a vampire bite, the connection isn’t too far off, especially since the three-time Grammy winner is a self-professed Twihard.

Rodrigo and go-to collaborator Dan Nigro have been teasing “Vampire” across social media in recent weeks. On June 15, Nigro shared a snap of a grocery store beverage named “Vampire Juice” on his Instagram Story, and on Tuesday (June 20), Rodrigo posted a photo to her Instagram feed with the lyric “How do you lie?” written three times.

Listen to the snippet from the Sour Heartbreak Hotline here: