×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Eerie ‘Vampire’ Music Video Teaser

The music video will arrive alongside the single's release on June 30.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Davis Bates

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for a bloody good comeback as she unveiled the music video teaser to accompany her upcoming single “Vampire.”

In the brief clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday (June 28), the 20-year-old star is seen laying in a dimly lit, foggy grass field under the full moon as a piano melody plays in the background. The Petra Collins-directed music video will be arriving at the same time as the single, at the stock of midnight ET on Friday (June 30).

Collins has worked with the superstar on a number of her previous music videos, including “Good 4 U” and “Brutal.”

Related

Maluma

Maluma's 'Hawái' Video Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Explore

Explore

Olivia Rodrigo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Vampire” is the lead single off Rodrigo’s highly anticipate sophomore album GUTS, which will be arriving on September 8. The song will mark the Grammy winner’s first release since 2021 and will follow her breakthrough debut album SOUR.

In a press release, Rodrigo noted that GUTS will explore “growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.” “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Watch the “Vampire” teaser below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad