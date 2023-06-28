Olivia Rodrigo Shares Eerie ‘Vampire’ Music Video Teaser

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for a bloody good comeback as she unveiled the music video teaser to accompany her upcoming single “Vampire.”

In the brief clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday (June 28), the 20-year-old star is seen laying in a dimly lit, foggy grass field under the full moon as a piano melody plays in the background. The Petra Collins-directed music video will be arriving at the same time as the single, at the stock of midnight ET on Friday (June 30).

Collins has worked with the superstar on a number of her previous music videos, including “Good 4 U” and “Brutal.”

“Vampire” is the lead single off Rodrigo’s highly anticipate sophomore album GUTS, which will be arriving on September 8. The song will mark the Grammy winner’s first release since 2021 and will follow her breakthrough debut album SOUR.

In a press release, Rodrigo noted that GUTS will explore “growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.” “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Watch the “Vampire” teaser below.