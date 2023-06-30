×
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Is Here: Listen

The song is the lead single off the star's upcoming sophomore album, GUTS.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Courtesy Photo

Olivia Rodrigo has entered her Edward Cullen era with her long-awaited new single, “Vampire,” which arrived just after midnight on Friday (June 30).

“Vampire,” out on June 30, is Rodrigo’s first project since her 2021 multi-platinum debut Sour. She shared the news of the track earlier this month, along with the single’s black-and-white cover art, in which the star is seen wearing dark lipstick, winged eyeliner and two Band-Aids on her neck where a vampire-fang puncture wound has taken place.

“Vampire” is the lead single off Rodrigo’s upcoming sophomore album GUTS, which will be arriving on September 8. The song will mark the Grammy winner’s first release since 2021 and will follow her breakthrough debut album SOUR.

In a press release, Rodrigo noted that GUTS will explore “growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.” “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Listen to “Vampire” and watch the Petra Collins-directed music video below.

