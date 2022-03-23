Olivia Rodrigo Talks Tour, Grammys and Visiting British Pubs: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music award at the YouTube theatre at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, March 2, 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo’s past year has been more sweet than sour. The teenage California artist is growing up in public, and doing so with just about everything going her way, from No. 1 hits to awards, and the promise of more to come.

Overnight, she won big at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. There’s richer bounty to come, with Rodrigo nominated for seven Grammy Awards, reward for her hit debut album Sour and its smashes “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U,” “Déjà vu,” and others.

On Tuesday night (March 22), Rodrigo swung by The Late Late Show for a chat about her massive year, moving out, making movies and more.

Explore Explore Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

With her Sour tour kicking off April 5 at Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center, Portland, OR., Rodrigo still found time to cut driving home 2 u. “I wanted to make a film for some of my fans who might not make it to my concert,” she tells host James Corden. Expect rearrangements of her songs, behind-the-scenes footage, exactly the type of stuff those fans would devour.

Sharing a couch with another breakthrough artist, the Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve, Rodrigo admitted she’d already had a taste for travel. She attended the Brit Awards last month, where she visited a pub, and was asked for ID. Apparently, this 19-year-old was thrilled to show an authentic proof-of-age document; in the U.K., the legal drinking age is 18.

Rodrigo also discussed the joy of hearing her name called out in the Grammys shortlist (they’ve “always been such a big thing in my head”), and, like the rest of us, living away from home isn’t all it cracked up to be.

“I haven’t acclimated that well, to be honest,” she admits. “Last night I had just Peanut M&Ms for dinner because I can’t cook.”

Rodrigo is the reigning Billboard Woman of the Year, and her Billboard 200-topping Sour, one of the year’s biggest full-length sets, earned an album of the year nod for this year’s Grammys.

Watch the interview below.