It Looks Like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Will Be at the Very Place She Got Her Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo has filmed her very own “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR — and it looks like it took place at the very spot she was issued her driver’s license.

“Calling all Olivia Rodrigo-heads: Tomorrow, NPR Music will premiere the Tiny Desk (home) concert from the acclaimed singer-songwriter(!!!!!!),” NPR Music tweeted along with a photo of the performance, which features the Sour star wearing a fuzzy purple and red sweater with her hair in pigtails. From the photo, it appears that Rodrigo chose to stage her virtual concert at the mystical place where she was awarded her first driver’s license: the DMV.

The concert will premiere Tuesday at noon ET on the NPR YouTube channel. Viewers can RSVP ahead of time for a reminder to tune in and take part in the live chat with other fans.

On Monday morning (Dec. 6), the “Good 4 U” singer also announced her long-awaited Sour Tour, which kicks off this coming April with openers Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen. Tickets go on sale Friday for all 40 North American and European dates.

Last week, Rodrigo’s Austin City Limits performance aired on PBS, and she also stopped by the Teen Vogue Summit and Block Party for an acoustic — but no less angsty — rendition of “Good 4 U.” Meanwhile, she’s currently nominated for seven Grammy Awards at the upcoming 2022 ceremony, including nods for album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist.

Check out NPR’s tweet announcing Rodrigo’s performance below.