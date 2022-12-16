Olivia Rodrigo Shares Adorable Christmas Song She Wrote & Performed at Just 5 Years Old

Olivia Rodrigo shared a Christmas surprise Friday (Dec. 16) in the form of “The Bels,” the original holiday song she wrote when she was just 5 years old.

Even as a kindgartener, the pop sensation shows she had an early knack for rhyming as she sings, “Red and green is the Christmas queen/ Make the holidays special to me/ Oh, see the dancing gingerbread dance in your head/ Wait, wait, wait for the bells to ring there” over a beat perfect for sugar plum fairies.

Rodrigo also shared a note to her fans on her website along with the cute track, writing, “Hi guys!!! Hope everyone is doing well! I miss you guys! It’s been getting cold in LA & things are slowing down for the holidays. I put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room & it makes me super happy. I’m so excited for the new year & everything that’s in store! I hope you guys have a holiday season filled with love & relaxation. Thinking of you always! All my love, Liv.”

For the past month, fans have been buzzing online that new music could be on the way from Rodrigo in the new year, based on the fan message she sent her top Spotify listeners as part of Spotify Wrapped 2022.

In November, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star performed “You’re So Vain” at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Carly Simon as part of the Class of ’22.

Stream “The Bels” here.