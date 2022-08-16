Olivia Rodrigo Is Back in the Studio With Dan Nigro

Is the follow-up to Sour finally on the way?

Producer Dan Nigro, who worked with Olivia Rodrigo on her breakthrough debut album, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Aug. 16) to share a selfie with the Grammy winning singer, chilling on a couch in the studio. While there was no caption to accompany exactly what the duo are working on, Nigro is seen holding a guitar — implying that maybe some new music is in the works.

“I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour,” the “Good 4 U” singer told Elle back in March. “I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more. I’m really stoked for that.”

“I look back at it and I was like, ‘Wow, I was so angsty. I guess I was just coming to terms with being like a really young person in the industry and feeling weird about it. But I don’t think I feel that way anymore, which is nice,” she added of her debut album Sour — which secured her seven Grammy nominations, three Grammys and 11 Billboard Hot 100 top 40 hits, including her chart topper “Drivers License.”

Next month, Rodrigo get to pay the ultimate tribute to one of her musical icons on Sept. 24 when she inducts Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. Rodrigo and Morissette first teamed up for the cover of Rolling Stones’ “Musicians on Musicians” series in October 2021, and in May of this year, Rodrigo surprised fans at her Sour tour stop at L.A.’s Greek Theater by bringing Alanis out for a duet on “You Oughta Know.”