Olivia Rodrigo Makes Powerful Statement About Protecting Abortion Rights: ‘Our Bodies Should Never Be in the Hands of Politicians’

Olivia Rodrigo could not pass up the opportunity to talk about Monday’s shocking leak of a draft opinion penned by Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito arguing that the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade abortion ruling was “egregiously wrong from the start.”

Two days after Politico published the opinion, Rodrigo brought her Sour tour to The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night (May 4), where she took time out to tell the crowd how she felt about the possibility that federal protection of abortion rights could be struck down by the court this summer.

“Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” Rodrigo said in video posted by fans in which the crowd howls as she states her support for upholding a woman’s right to choose. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

A number of other artists have also spoken out in support of abortion rights since Monday’s leak, including Rodrigo’s former tour mate, Gracie Abrams, as well as Halsey, who called the potential overturning of Roe a “catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care.”

Phoebe Bridgers also weighed in, sharing that she had an abortion while she was on tour last year, posting in an Instagram Story that she “went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, while adding that the document “does not represent a decision by the Court” and calling for an investigation into the source of the leak. President Biden, meanwhile, issued a statement saying that Roe v. Wade represents a woman’s “fundamental” right to choose, and assured abortion rights activists that “we will be ready” should the Court overturn the decision, without providing specifics about his administration’s plans.

