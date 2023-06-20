Olivia Rodrigo Shares Lyric From Upcoming ‘Vampire’ Single

As fans are gearing up to sink their teeth into Olivia Rodrigo‘s upcoming single, “Vampire,” the 20-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 20) to tease lyrics from the track.
In the post, three lines are seen handwritten across a blank page that read, “How do you lie?” Rodrigo captioned the post with a simple and fitting vampire emoji.
“Vampire,” out on June 30, is Rodrigo’s first project since her 2021 multi-platinum debut Sour. She shared the news of the track last week, along with the single’s black-and-white cover art, in which the star is seen wearing dark lipstick, winged eyeliner and two Band-Aids on her neck where a vampire-fang puncture wound has taken place.
“Vampire” will serve as Rodrigo’s followup to her record-breaking debut effort Sour, which featured two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits (“Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”). In June last year, the album became the longest-running debut record this century to remain in the Billboard 200 top 10 at more than 52 weeks.
In the time since her debut album’s release, Rodrigo took home a number of awards, including three Grammys for best new artist, best pop solo performance for “drivers license” and best pop vocal album for Sour.
See her “Vampire” lyric tease below.