Olivia Rodrigo Shares Lyric From Upcoming ‘Vampire’ Single

The single is out on June 30.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As fans are gearing up to sink their teeth into Olivia Rodrigo‘s upcoming single, “Vampire,” the 20-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 20) to tease lyrics from the track.

In the post, three lines are seen handwritten across a blank page that read, “How do you lie?” Rodrigo captioned the post with a simple and fitting vampire emoji.

“Vampire,” out on June 30, is Rodrigo’s first project since her 2021 multi-platinum debut Sour. She shared the news of the track last week, along with the single’s black-and-white cover art, in which the star is seen wearing dark lipstick, winged eyeliner and two Band-Aids on her neck where a vampire-fang puncture wound has taken place.

“Vampire” will serve as Rodrigo’s followup to her record-breaking debut effort Sour, which featured two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits (“Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”). In June last year, the album became the longest-running debut record this century to remain in the Billboard 200 top 10 at more than 52 weeks.

In the time since her debut album’s release, Rodrigo took home a number of awards, including three Grammys for best new artist, best pop solo performance for “drivers license” and best pop vocal album for Sour.

See her “Vampire” lyric tease below.

