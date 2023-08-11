Olivia Rodrigo’s New Single Isn’t A ‘Bad Idea Right?’: Stream It Now

More Olivia Rodrigo music is never a bad idea, right? The Grammy-winning pop superstar has unleashed “Bad Idea Right,” the latest single from Guts, her forthcoming sophomore studio album.

“Oh, yes, I know that he’s my ex / But can’t two people reconnect? / I only see him as a friend / I just tripped and fell into his bed,” she sings in the chorus of her latest guitar-heavy track. “Bad Idea Right” follows “Vampire” as the latest taste of Guts; the new track also arrives alongside its Petra Collins-directed music video. In a teaser posted to her Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 10), OIivia finds herself both on the inside and on the outskirts of a raging house party.

Last month (Jul. 15), “Vampire” became Olivia’s third single to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Serving as the lead single for Guts, “Vampire” has yet to leave the top ten of the Hot 100. Guts serves as the follow-up to Rodrigo’s debut studio album, Sour, which won her three Grammys including best pop vocal album and best new artist. Rodrigo revealed the official tracklist for Guts, which includes notable titles like “All-American B—h” and “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” last week (Aug. 2).

Olivia Rodrigo has 13 entries on the Hot 100, including five top ten hits: “Drivers License” (No. 1), “Good 4 U” (No. 1), “Vampire” (No. 1), “Deja Vu” (No. 3) and “Traitor” (No. 9). On the Billboard 200, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star spent five weeks at the top with Sour.

Stream “Bad Idea Right?” here: