Olivia Rodrigo to Induct Alanis Morissette Into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California.

Olivia Rodrigo will get to pay the ultimate tribute to one of her musical icons on Sept. 24 when she inducts Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. As part of the induction, Alessia Cara and JP Saxe will perform some of Morissette’s most beloved songs along with Ruby Waters.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Alanis Morissette Olivia Rodrigo See latest videos, charts and news

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on,” Rodrigo said in a statement about the galvanizing impact of Morissette’s music on her. “I heard ‘Perfect,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God … You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

Rodrigo and Morissette first teamed up for the cover of Rolling Stones’ “Musicians on Musicians” series in October 2021, and in May of this year, Rodrigo surprised fans at her Sour tour stop at L.A.’s Greek Theater by bringing Alanis out for a duet on “You Oughta Know.”

The event hosted by singer-songwriter Marie-Mai will take place at Massey Hall in Toronto, and also include induction ceremonies for Bryan Adams, four-time Juno Award-winning songwriter Jim Vallance (Bryan Adams, Aerosmith), songwriter David Foster (Celine Dion, Whitney Houston) and and beloved singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie (“Ils s’aiment”).

Previously announced performers for the night’s event include Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder, Deborah Cox, Chicago’s Neil Donell, Pierre Lapointe, Maurice Moore, Bobby Bazini, Clerel, Bruno Pelletier, and Marie-Mai who will also host the Gala broadcast by SiriusXM.