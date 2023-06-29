Olivia Rodrigo Unveils Alternate ‘GUTS’ Album Cover As a Target Exclusive

Olivia Rodrigo sure loves her purple album covers. Just three days after announcing her sophomore album Guts and giving fans a peek at its plum cover art, the 20-year-old pop star has now unveiled an alternative vinyl available only through Target — and yes, the secondary cover also features quite a bit of Rodrigo’s signature color.

The star shared the news with a simple Instagram Story post, sharing an album preorder link to Target’s website. The store’s special vinyl features Rodrigo — wearing a fuzzy black sweater and Converse sneakers — lying on a lilac floor with her feet kicked up against matching lilac walls. The vinyl disc also bears a purple shade, though it’s more of a neon magenta.

The photo pairs nicely with Guts‘ primary album cover, which shows Rodrigo in a lacy black dress and red lipstick lying on a purple backdrop, wearing four rings on her fingers that spell out the project’s title. “I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth,” the former Disney actress said in a Monday (June 26) statement at the time of the album announcement.

“A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.”

As fans already know, though, the “Drivers License” singer’s love affair with purple goes much farther back than Guts. Beyond the fact that a quick scroll through her Instagram profile immediately proves that the hue is her go-to, the cover of her chart-topping debut record Sour also featured Rodrigo posing against a purple background, a collection of cheerful stickers covering her face and tongue.

Whether it’s the original or Target edition, fans have to wait until Sept. 8 for Guts to arrive. But new music from the Grammy winner is just around the corner, with Rodrigo planning to release the album’s lead single “Vampire” at midnight Friday (June 30). Plus, as announced Wednesday (June 28), she’ll also release a corresponding music video for the Dan Nigro-produced track on Friday, having teased the visual a couple times on social media.

See the Target exclusive alternate cover of Guts here.