Olivia Rodrigo Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Guts’ Photo Shoot: ‘Your Girl Is Back!’

Olivia Rodrigo continued to spill her guts about her new sophomore album, GUTS, when she uploaded a fun behind-the-scenes video of the promotional photo shoot on Tuesday (June 27).

“Don’t bug, your girl is back,” the 20-year-old superstar is seen lip syncing to the camera in her TikTok as she gets berry-red lipstick applied to her lips. A montage then plays of various promotional locations throughout a purple colored house.

“my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th,” Rodrigo announced on Instagram a day prior, sharing a photo of the project’s artwork. “i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤”

Produced by her debut album SOUR’s Dan Nigro, the album will be led by the release of her upcoming single “Vampire,” which Rodrigo announced just a couple weeks ago. The track, arriving June 30, will mark the Grammy winner’s first release since 2021.

In a press release, Rodrigo noted that GUTS will explore “growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.” “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Watch the Guts behind-the-scenes video below.