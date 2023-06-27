×
×
Olivia Rodrigo Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Guts’ Photo Shoot: ‘Your Girl Is Back!’

The singer's sophomore album is out on Sept. 8.

Olivia Rodrigo Larissa Hofmann

Olivia Rodrigo continued to spill her guts about her new sophomore album, GUTS, when she uploaded a fun behind-the-scenes video of the promotional photo shoot on Tuesday (June 27).

Olivia Rodrigo

“Don’t bug, your girl is back,” the 20-year-old superstar is seen lip syncing to the camera in her TikTok as she gets berry-red lipstick applied to her lips. A montage then plays of various promotional locations throughout a purple colored house.

“my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th,” Rodrigo announced on Instagram a day prior, sharing a photo of the project’s artwork. “i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤”

Produced by her debut album SOUR’s Dan Nigro, the album will be led by the release of her upcoming single “Vampire,” which Rodrigo announced just a couple weeks ago. The track, arriving June 30, will mark the Grammy winner’s first release since 2021.

In a press release, Rodrigo noted that GUTS will explore “growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.” “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Watch the Guts behind-the-scenes video below.

@livbedumb

my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th! u can presave now❤️‍🩹🖤💜

♬ original sound – mememosa

