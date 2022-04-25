Olivia Rodrigo Turned Gracie Abrams’ Last Night on ‘Sour’ Tour Into a Rock n’ Roll Prom

Olivia Rodrigo is going to miss her Sour Tour opening act Gracie Abrams. So, to celebrate the “Unlearn” singer’s final date in Detroit on Saturday night (April 23), Rodrigo told fans she wanted to “do a little something special” for Abrams’ last slot on the sold-out outing. “And since it’s prom seasonnnn I thought maybe we could turn SOUR TOUR into SOUR PROM???? Would u guys be down? Prom attire?” she tweeted.

And, true to her request, the vibe at the Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre was regal, with both singers dressing up in ruffled party dresses for the occasion in a series of snaps Rodrigo posted on Instagram on Sunday night. In the pics, the pair are holding roses and smiling for the camera in front of a glittery curtain of streamers, followed by a snap of them wearing crowns and sashes quoting a lyric (“If I looked like other other prom queens”) from her song “Enough for You.”

They are joined by two elated fans in the shot, with both young women wearing glittery tiaras and their own sashes over floor-length prom gowns. “gracie’s last night of SOUR TOUR and the first night of SOUR PROM yesterday in detroit🥺🥺🥺,” Rodrigo wrote in the caption to the series. “Gracie I love u so much words cannot describe. alsooo I had so much fun dressing up and crowning prom queens… I kinda wanna do it again? nyc would u go to prom with me???? “

Abrams, 22, started opening for Rodrigo on her first national tour on April 5; Holly Humberstone will take over when Rodrigo kicks off a two-night stand at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Tuesday (April 26). The series also included a short video of Rodrigo handing a tiara and sash to one of her fans as the band vamped in the background and a final snap of her sharing one last moment on stage with Abrams.

Check out the pics below.