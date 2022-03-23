Olivia Rodrigo Gets a Tattoo on Girls’ Night Out With Iris Apatow, Charli D’Amelio & Avani Gregg

The ultimate girl group came together to hang out on Tuesday night (Mar. 22), and did everything from filming TikToks to getting matching tattoos.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio uploaded a series of videos to her TikTok page on Wednesday documenting her evening with none other than Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow and fellow TikToker Avani Gregg.

After lip syncing along to Tyler, the Creator‘s “Best Interest,” D’Amelio showed the group getting tattoos on their fingers. While it’s not exactly clear who got what ink, it seems as though D’Amelio and Gregg got matching smiley faces on their pinkies, while Rodrigo and Apatow opted for tiny hearts.

The cute Girls’ Night Out comes following Rodrigo’s big night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The “Drivers License” singer was nominated for nine awards and won three, including female artist of the year. She also took home TikTok bop of the year for “Good 4 U” and best new pop artist.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) is also set to release on Disney+ on Friday (Mar. 25). The film follows Rodrigo on a road trip from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she began writing her hit album Sour, to Los Angeles California. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts memories of creating the project, and delivers unique live arrangements of the LP’s songs.

“It was one of the most interesting parts, looking back on me making that album,” Rodrigo recently told Billboard of making the film. “I remember having so many doubts and I was like, ‘Nobody’s going to like any of this!’ It’s cool that lots of people did. It’s confidence-boosting.”