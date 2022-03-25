6 Things We Learned From Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Film

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) officially dropped on Disney+ on Friday (March 25), following the “Happier” star on a road trip from Salt Lake City, Utah, where she began writing Sour, to Los Angeles.

Along the way, Rodrigo recounts memories of creating the project with producer and songwriter Dan Nigro — featuring footage she took from the studio — as well as the roller coaster of emotions she was going through as a heartbroken teenager at the time. Driving Home 2 U is a personal and open take on Rodrigo’s making of Sour, giving fans a glimpse into her life that they might not have seen before.

See below for six things we learned from Olivia Rodrigo’s Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), and watch the whole thing on Disney+ here.

“Happier” is the song that caught the attention of Dan Nigro

“I remember posting the song ‘Happier’ online, and looking back on it and being like, ‘Oh my God, this song is terrible. It got no likes. I sang it terribly. Why did I do that?’ But I had this gut feeling to keep it up,” Rodrigo remembers in the film. “That feeling served me well because that song changed everything for me.”

She continued, “The fact that I posted it was the reason that I met Dan, because he found it and was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this song. We should work together.’ That was the first song we produced together.”

Olivia reads her journal entry the day she got her driver’s license

“July 13, 2020. I got my driver’s license today, a very highly anticipated achievement,” Rodrigo reads from her journal, sitting on the ground — capturing her vulnerability. “All my relatives called to congratulate me. I realized part of the reason I wanted to get my license so bad was because of… this boy. I always felt bad about being too young to be able to drive over to see him. Too young to have any real freedom. I always thought he should be with a girl who had those liberties. I feel his hold on me loosen more and more lately. That’s a lovely feeling. I’m still very much not able to fall for anyone else, though. I can’t even fathom it at the moment.”

Jacob Collier makes an appearance

The superstar duo chat about songwriting and love, as well as the ups and downs that come along with all of it

“I don’t know if I’ve ever heard a song that really encapsulates [devastation] more than ‘Drivers License’ and it just feels like you’re living it out in a good and painful way,” Collier sweetly tells his Grammy-nominated pal as they hang out on the hood of a car.

“Good 4 U” really, really works with an orchestra

One of the highlight performances in Driving Home 2 U is “Good 4 U,” which Rodrigo performs in the middle of a vast desert, surrounded by a full orchestra, an arrangement that allows the emotion of an otherwise angsty song shine though.

“Brutal” was written five days before the Sour track list was released

It all started because Rodrigo wanted “one more upbeat song on the record,” and we thank her so much for it.

Olivia’s all-girl bandmates are absolute rock stars

If the live performances throughout Driving Home 2 U are any indication of what the Sour Tour is going to be like, ticket-holders can expect some seriously great, high-energy arrangements of all their favorite Olivia Rodrigo tracks.

Rock out to the “Jealously, Jealousy” performance below.