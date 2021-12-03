Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘drivers license’ at Austin City Limits: Watch the Full Song

Olivia Rodrigo is capping a blockbuster year with the broadcast of her Austin City Limits set — and before it airs on PBS, Billboard is premiering her ACL performance of “drivers license,” the song that started a successful year of firsts for the singer/songwriter.

“This is the first song I ever put out, and it’s really special to me, so sing along if you know it,” the 18-year-old says in front of a grand piano before launching into the heart-wrenching breakup track.

During the performance, the camera cuts to the audience full of Rodrigo’s young fans mouthing the lyrics to the song. The fans can be heard chiming in to sing the song’s now-iconic chorus — “And I know we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this way for no one/ And I just can’t imagine how you could be so okay now that I’m gone/ Guess you didn’t mean what you wrote in that song about me/ ‘Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street.”

Rodrigo’s appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival — which took place on Oct. 2 — marked her first full-set live performance and official debut at the concert series, where she performed a total of eight tracks from her debut album, Sour. Rodrigo also performed with an all-female band, a first for ACL.

Rodrigo’s Austin City Limits performance premieres Saturday on PBS (check your local listings). Rodrigo shares the episode with Phoebe Bridgers, who also made her ACL debut this year. The second half of season 47 of Austin City Limits will continue starting Jan. 8.

Watch Rodrigo perform “drivers license” below.