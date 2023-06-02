×
Olivia Rodrigo Fans React to Cryptic Countdown Clock

The clock on her official website counts down to June 30.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2023 is looking a lot less Sour for Olivia Rodrigo.

The 20-year-old Grammy winner surprised fans on Friday (June 2) by sending out an email featuring a countdown clock to June 30, which can also be seen on the homepage of her website.

While the “Happier” singer didn’t reveal exactly what will be arriving when the timer runs out, she’s been teasing the follow-up to her 2021 debut album, Sour, for a while. Back in January, Rodrigo told fans she was back in the studio working with producer Dan Nigro by sharing a brief video in which she’s seen grooving along to Nigro playing the playing, writing in the caption: “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u. Thank u for everything.”

Olivia Rodrigo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Rodrigo’s Sour album went to No. 1 upon its release, spending five weeks at the summit of the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2021, and featured the Hot 100 No. 1s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” as well as viral fan-favorite hits including “Traitor” and “Favorite Crime.”

When celebrating the album’s two-year anniversary in May, Rodrigo also “pinky” promised that her sophomore album “is so so so so so close to being done.”

Of course, when fans received the countdown clock in their inboxes, they flooded Twitter with excitement over a potential new album era. See their thoughts below.

