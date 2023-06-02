Olivia Rodrigo Fans React to Cryptic Countdown Clock

2023 is looking a lot less Sour for Olivia Rodrigo.

The 20-year-old Grammy winner surprised fans on Friday (June 2) by sending out an email featuring a countdown clock to June 30, which can also be seen on the homepage of her website.

While the “Happier” singer didn’t reveal exactly what will be arriving when the timer runs out, she’s been teasing the follow-up to her 2021 debut album, Sour, for a while. Back in January, Rodrigo told fans she was back in the studio working with producer Dan Nigro by sharing a brief video in which she’s seen grooving along to Nigro playing the playing, writing in the caption: “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u. Thank u for everything.”

Rodrigo’s Sour album went to No. 1 upon its release, spending five weeks at the summit of the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2021, and featured the Hot 100 No. 1s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” as well as viral fan-favorite hits including “Traitor” and “Favorite Crime.”

When celebrating the album’s two-year anniversary in May, Rodrigo also “pinky” promised that her sophomore album “is so so so so so close to being done.”

Of course, when fans received the countdown clock in their inboxes, they flooded Twitter with excitement over a potential new album era. See their thoughts below.

olivia rodrigo finally making a comeback, it’s been 84 years — jada saw taylor✨ (@swiftsevermore) June 2, 2023

OLIVIA RODRIGO IS COMING pic.twitter.com/hFTQT27uzQ — sara 27 (@souraIbum) June 2, 2023

rt if you survived the olivia rodrigo drought pic.twitter.com/NfxnibrIBX — jen ☽ OR2 is coming (@serpentarq) June 2, 2023

olivia rodrigo is releasing new music this month i cannot wait pic.twitter.com/W4cOuBCYht — jessica! (@feb282003) June 2, 2023

olivia rodrigo saw me struggling and got ready — alexia 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@crispyreads) June 2, 2023