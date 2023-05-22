Olivia Rodrigo Pinky Promises That She Is ‘So So So So Close’ To Finishing Second Album

Olivia Rodrigo had a lot to celebrate over the weekend. The singer marked the second anniversary of the release of her full-length 2021 debut, Sour, as well as some good news about her in-the-works follow-up.

“oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life,” she wrote in a post that first appeared as a hand-written note via her newsletter and then migrated to her socials.

There she added some home behind-the-scenes photos and video from the sets of the videos for her debut, as well as a video of her freaking out and running down the street screaming upon seeing a massive billboard promoting Sour.

Back in January, Rodrigo told fans she was back in the studio with producer Dan Nigro in a brief video in which she banged her head along to Nigro’s piano playing, writing, “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u. Thank u for everything.”

In November, fans got the first hint that new music from the singer was on the horizon when she sent a video message out through Spotify Wrapped. “Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I’m so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I’m sending so much love your way and thank you again! Bye!”

Rodrigo’s Sour album went to No. 1 upon its release, spending five weeks atop the chart in 2021, and featured the Hot 100 No. 1s “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

See Rodrigo’s post below.